Woodchucks fall to Mallards

The Wisconsin Woodchucks played their second game of the homestand against the Madison Mallards. The Woodchucks started off strong but were unable to hold the lead and lost with a final score of 7-2.

In the first inning, Woodchucks had a strong start. TJ Reeves hit a single bringing Brandon Seltzer in for the first run of the game. Shortly after, Angel Tiburcio was able to return the favor with a double to bring home TJ Reeves and the Woodchucks went up 2-0.

From here on out, the Woodchucks could not get things going on offense. Madison responded quickly in the third with a run brought in by Logan Michaels. Then with runners on second and third, Justin Wiley scored off a wild pitch, with Logan Michaels advancing to third. Finally, Drew Benefield hit a single that brought in Logan Michaels for another run.

Later in the fifth inning, Madison put runners on second and third and a double by Benefield brought in two more for Madison. Again in the seventh, Drew Benefield hit a two run home run to give the Mallards a 7-2 lead and they hung on to beat the Woodchucks.

TOP PERFORMERS

Angel Tiburcio had one hit and one RBI.

TJ Reeves hit a single and one RBI.