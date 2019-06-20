Woodchucks fall to Chinooks

The Woodchucks hosted the Lakeshore Chinooks for the first time this season and were unable to take a lead in the two game series at Athletic Park.

In the first inning Brandon Seltzer was able to hit a single, and Kenny Rodriguez had an RBI single to bring Seltzer home. In the bottom of the fourth, the Woodchucks were able to drive in another run with a hit off of Adam Frank, which scored Javier Rosario. Later in the eighth, the Woodchucks were able to score three runs to start a comeback against the Chinooks. TJ Reeves hit a two run home run to bring home Seltzer who had a single to get on base, and Kyle Simmons who walked earlier.

In the first inning the Chinooks started off strong with six runs. Mike Trautwein hit a three-run home run to start the game, Griffin Doersching also hit a home run to give the Chinooks an extra run in the first inning and they went up 6-1. Later in the top of the fourth, Cole Barr also scored for the Chinooks. The Chinooks scored another three runs in the sixth inning, with a home run from Cameron Hart. Again in seventh the Chinooks were able to score two more runs, and then scored another one in the eighth which was their last run of the game.

TOP PERFORMERS

TJ Reeves had one hit, one run, and two RBI’s.

NEXT UP

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will continue their home-stand tomorrow on Friday, June 21st against the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 PM.