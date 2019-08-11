Woodchucks Win Final Game of the Season

The Wisconsin Woodchucks won their final game of the season. They beat the Booyah in Green Bay by a final score of 7-2.

The scoring started in the 2nd inning. Cameron Swanger grounded a ball to third base, and an error by Jacob Buchberger allowed him to reach second. An error by the pitcher Chris Jefferson put him on third, and Alejandro Gonzalez drove him in shortly after. Three errors were made by the Booyah in the inning, and the Chucks were off to a 1-0 lead.

Green Bay responded in the bottom of the 3rd. The leadoff man Conner Goodman made it to second base on a throwing error on TJ Reeves. He was advanced over to third on a single by Logan Matson, and scored on a single by Matt Korman. This made the score 1-1 going into the 4th.

Things were quiet going into the 6th inning. Leadoff walks to Brandon Seltzer and Kaeber Rog put the first two men on, and a single by Cameron Swanger loaded the bases for Alejandro Gonzalez. Gonzalez singled, bringing in two runs and giving the Woodchucks a 3-1 lead. Payton Nelson was then hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score another run. With the bases still loaded, Kyle Simmons singled to right field to score two more. The Chucks were up 6-1 going into the bottom of the 6th.

Brandon Seltzer led off the top of the 9th inning with a home run to make the score 7-1.

Austin Syvertson pitched an uneventful final two innings, allowing the Chucks to win the final game of the year by a score of 7-2.