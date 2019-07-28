Woodchucks Rely On Pitching To Defeat Green Bay

The Wisconsin Woodchucks only allowed the Green Bay Booyah to record three hits. The Woodchucks won by a final score of 3-0.

Jose Varela started on the mound for the Woodchucks. He pitched seven innings and allowed zero runs on three hits. Varela walked three and struck out seven.

The Woodchucks offense scored all three of their runs in the third inning. Kyle Simmons hit an RBI single to drive in Alejandro Gonzalez. TJ Reeves then drove in Simmons with an RBI double. Brandon Seltzer rounded out the scoring by driving in Reeves with an RBI single.

Joey Hennessey pitched the final two innings for the Woodchucks. He walked one and struck out two to secure a Woodchucks victory.