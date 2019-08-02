Woodchucks Offense Strong in Win over Booyah

The Woodchucks were able to make a comeback from the loss against the Green Bay Booyah from last night, both offensively, and with a strong start from starting pitcher, Greyson Fletcher.

The Woodchucks offense was ready from the top of the first with a leadoff double from TJ Reeves. Adam Frank also added to the score with a two-run home run, giving the Woodchucks a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st.

Brandon Seltzer came in strong to start the top of the 2nd inning with a hit making it all the way to third off of a Booyah error, and then later scored off a single from Frank. This gave the Woodchucks a 3-0 lead.

In the top of the 3rd Cameron Swanger added to the score with a solo home run to make it 4-0 Woodchucks. Again, in the top of the 4th, the Woodchucks offense was again no match for the Booyah defense with a single from Alejandro Gonzalez, and a stolen base. This brought Frank up to bat again to hit an RBI triple to give the Woodchucks a 5-0 lead. Byron Murray then added to the score with a hit that would not only bring Frank home but from two defensive errors would also allow Murray to score. This gave the Woodchucks a 7-0 lead in 4th. Green Bay’s offense still quiet through 4 innings.

After a few quiet innings, the Woodchucks had more offensive action in the top of the 7th with a walk from Miozzi, followed by a single from Kaeber Rog. Miozzi and Rog were then both able to steal bases, and Miozzi was able to steal home off of an error to bring in another run for the Woodchucks making the score 8-0.

The Woodchucks won, with a final score of 8-0 against the Green Bay Booyah.

