Woodchucks Lose Close Game to Booyah

Both pitchers started off well, with Green Bay starter Garrett Martin and Woodchucks starter Beau Nichols getting through the first three innings without allowing a run and picking up a couple of strikeouts each.

The scoreless tie ended in the bottom of the 4th inning. After Nichols struck out the first two batters in the inning, he gave up a walk to Nick Kruetzer, and Jacob Buchberger did the rest. He hit a two-run home run to give the Booyah a 2-0 lead going into the 5th inning.

The Woodchucks put a few baserunners on in the next few innings, but couldn’t manage to score a run.

The Woodchucks finally got on the board in the top ot the 7th. Cam Swanger led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch, and then Alec Arnone walked. Santino Miozzi grounded into a double play, but it put Swanger on 3rd. Lawrence Cicileo did the rest, singling into right field and cutting the Booyah lead in half at 2-1.

That would be the last run scored. The Woodchucks threatened in the 9th inning, putting the tying run on third base. They could not score him, and drop the game 2-1.