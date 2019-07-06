Woodchucks Drop Close Game in Madison

he game started off slowly, with no scoring being done in the first two and a half innings. The score was finally changed in the bottom of the 3rd, when Mallards first basemen Austin Blazevic hit a home run on the first pitch he saw to make the score 1-0. Despite loading the bases later in the inning, the Mallards failed to score again.

The Woodchucks responded immediately. The Chucks used a few walks by Mallards starter Brody Gibson to load the bases, and after being down in the count 0-2, Nolan Soliveres drew a bases loaded walk to tie up the game. Kenny Rodriguez came up next and delivered on an opposite field single that scored two more, making it a 3-1 ballgame.

The Mallards got one back in the bottom of the 4th. With two runners on the bases, EJ Ranel hit a single to center field to drive in Ryne Stanley. Greyson Fletcher got a huge final out in the inning by striking out the Mallards RBI leader Justice Bigbie to send us to the 5th.

Madison then retook the lead in the bottom of the 5th. After putting two men on with no outs, Greyson Fletcher was able to get the next two batters he saw, before Austin Blazevic hit a two-run single to give Madison the lead. EJ Ranel then hit a double to score another, and we headed to the top of the 6th down 5-3.

The Woodchucks answered immediately. Chucks All-Star, Byron Murray was walked to begin the inning, and a double by Angel Tiburcio put Murray on 3rd base. Mallards pitcher Aiden Tyrell threw a wild pitch that allowed Murray to score, making the score 5-4. Alec Arnone then singled to bring in Angel and tie the ballgame at 5-5.

Things quieted down for a few innings, until the Mallards struck back in the bottom of the 8th. After a leadoff single by Justice Bigbie, a couple of wild pitches from Nick Vanderhoef put him on 3rd base, where he eventually scored on a Drew Williams sacrifice fly to give the Mallards a 6-5 lead going into the 9th.

The Woodchucks were able to put a baserunner on in the 9th, but were unable to bring him home. The Woodchucks drop the second game of the series to the Mallards 6-5, and fall to 1-3 to begin the second half.