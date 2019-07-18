Woodchucks Defeat League-Leading Pit Spitters At Home

After splitting a two-game series in Traverse City last week, the Wisconsin Woodchucks broke their season series tie with the Pit Spitters tonight. The Woodchucks beat the team with the best overall record in the Northwoods League by a final score of 2-0.

The Woodchucks return home from the All-Star Break began smoothly with an impressive performance from Jose Varela. The starting pitcher went six scoreless innings. He only allowed two hits. Varela walked three and struck out two.

The Woodchucks scored the first run of the game in the fifth inning when center fielder Brandon Seltzer knocked in Kaeber Rog with an RBI single to center field. This gave the Woodchucks a 1-0 lead. That lead was given another run in the eighth inning after TJ Reeves drove in Adam Frank with an RBI single. This gave the Woodchucks the 2-0 lead that they carried into the late innings.

Relief pitcher Jahmon Taylor pitched the seventh and eighth inning for the Woodchucks. He set up the opportunity for closer Lenny Gwizdala to shut the door on the Pit Spitters. Gwizdala earned his fourth save of the season and secured a collective scoreless outing from the Woodchucks pitchers.