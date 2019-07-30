Woodchucks Blow Ninth-Inning Save Opportunity And Lose To Madison

The Wisconsin Woodchucks hosted the Madison Mallards for the final time of the 2019 regular season. The Woodchucks carried a 3-2 lead into the ninth inning but then allowed a two-run home run to give Madison the lead. The Woodchucks lost by a final score of 4-3.

The Woodchucks did most of the scoring early on. TJ Reeves showed off his speed by scoring on a passed ball. Chucks continued to cross the plate in the fourth inning after Byron Murray hit a solo home run. His ninth home run of the season now leads the team and gave the Chucks a 2-0 lead.

The Mallards charged back in the middle innings. EJ Ranel drove in a run for the Mallards in the fifth inning and also hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh inning to tie the game. The Woodchucks quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning, though.

Adam Frank drove in Brandon Seltzer with a single to left field. This gave the Woodchucks a 3-2 lead that they carried into the ninth inning.

Michael Novak took the mound for the Woodchucks in an attempt to close the game and earn the save. Instead, he allowed two Mallards runs to give Madison their first lead of the game at 4-3. EJ Ranel hit a two-run home run and was responsible for all four of Madison’s runs.

The Woodchucks top of the order was unable to reach base in the bottom of the ninth, leading to a tight, late-inning loss.