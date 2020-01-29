Wisconsin's Brad Davison suspended for flagrant foul against Iowa

Wisconsin men’s basketball player Brad Davison has been suspended for one game for a flagrant foul against Iowa on Monday.

The Big Ten Conference said in a release on Wednesday that Davison fouled a player for Iowa with 32 seconds left in the second half.

Davison is now ineligible to play in Wisconsin’s next game against Michigan State on Feb. 1, according to the Big Ten Conference office.

“We expect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard; however, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship," said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren in a release.

“We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established,” according to Warren.