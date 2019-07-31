Wisconsin will lean on Amherst native Tyler Biadasz to lead the offense

The Wisconsin Badgers are coming off of a disappointing 2018 season, but 2019 is a new year, and the team is looking to get back to ground and pound Wisconsin football. One of the guys the Badgers will be looking to rely on is starting center and Amherst graduate Tyler Biadasz.

In what will be his junior season, Biadasz is the most seasoned and experienced player on the offensive line and will be looking to help some of the newer guys with his expertise at the position.

"Just making some feedback for the younger guys coming up," said Biadasz. "Just bonding over the summer, whatever we do, we do together. We have a really good group coming in, I'm excited to lead this group and have a great experience with these guys.

Even though the group might not be the most experienced, head coach Paul Chryst feels that with help from vets like Biadasz, the O-Line can get to where they need to be.

"I like the group that we have, but we're going to need all camp, so we need to come together," said Chryst. "Tyler is a great starting point. He is a heck of a football player and cares a lot about his teammates."

Even starting quarterback Jack Coan is excited to get to play with such talented teammates.

"It's special to have Biadisz in front of me and Taylor behind me," said Coan. "It's pretty crazy to know that I'm in the middle of them. But Biadasz is an incredible player and even better person, it's great to play with him."

And as the days roll on, the players cannot wait for the season to arrive.

"It's been a real excitement to get back out on the field," said Biadasz. "I'm happy to be here on day one."

Despite losing some key starters, it seems that everyone from the team is confident with the front-five. Biadasz told us what his goal was this season. He said simply "Win games. The other things will figure themselves out."