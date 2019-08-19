Wisconsin ranks #19 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll

Wisconsin will once again start the season in the Top 25. The Associated Press has the Badgers at #19.

This is the third straight season the AP has put Wisconsin in the Top 25 to start the year.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Clemson (52) 15-0 1,540 1

2. Alabama (10) 14-1 1,496 2

3. Georgia 11-3 1,403 7

4. Oklahoma 12-2 1,331 4

5. Ohio St. 13-1 1,261 3

6. LSU 10-3 1,199 6

7. Michigan 10-3 1,164 14

8. Florida 10-3 1,054 7

9. Notre Dame 12-1 1,044 5

10. Texas 10-4 1,005 9

11. Oregon 9-4 860 –

12. Texas A&M 9-4 852 16

13. Washington 10-4 786 13

14. Utah 9-5 772 –

15. Penn St. 9-4 651 17

16. Auburn 8-5 578 –

17. UCF 12-1 410 11

18. Michigan St. 7-6 377 –

19. Wisconsin 8-5 370 –

20. Iowa 9-4 330 25

21. Iowa St. 8-5 302 –

22. Syracuse 10-3 209 15

23. Washington St. 11-2 200 10

24. Nebraska 4-8 154 –

25. Stanford 9-4 141 –

Others receiving votes: Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi St. 87, Miami 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise St. 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno St. 8, Utah St. 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian St. 5, UAB 3, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma St. 3, Arizona St. 3, Arizona 1, Southern Cal 1.