Wisconsin hangs on to beat Minnesota 71-69

Wisconsin defeated rival Minnesota in a tight one, 71-69, to split the Border Battle series with the Golden Gophers on the season. The victory extends the Badgers' winning streak to six.

Wisconsin led by as many as 12 in the second half, before Minnesota battled back to eventually take a late four-point lead. An Aleem Ford dunk with 30 seconds remaining gave the Badgers a lead they would not relinquish.

Brad Davison was Wisconsin's leading scorer with 20 points, as the Badgers improve to 19-10 on the season..

Wisconsin will play their final home game of the season Wednesday against Northwestern.