Wisconsin GLO signs SPASH grad McCarville

The Wisconsin GLO has added yet another of the state’s all-time great players.

Janel McCarville, the top pick in the 2005 WNBA Draft, has signed to play with the GLO for their June 8 home game against the Chicago Breeze at Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.

“I’m very excited to play in front of my friends and family during my time with the GLO,” McCarville said. “I cannot wait to get out there and add my little piece of the puzzle to this already historic Wisconsin roster.”

McCarville was a prep star at Stevens Point Area High School, garnering Associated Press’ Wisconsin Co-Player of the Year honors in 2001. She went on to become a two-time All-American at the University of Minnesota, where she remains the Gophers’ all-time leader in field goal percentage and still lists among the school’s top 10 in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.

The Charlotte Sting selected McCarville first overall in the 2005 WNBA Draft. McCarville has averaged nearly eight points per game across nine total seasons in the WNBA with Charlotte (2005-06), the New York Liberty (2007-10) and the Minnesota Lynx (2013-14, 2016). The WNBA’s Most Improved Player in 2007, McCarville helped the Lynx win the WNBA championship in 2013.

McCarville has also played professionally overseas since 2006, including stints in the EuroLeague and the Turkish Women’s Basketball League. She has represented the United States at the Pan American Games and the FIBA World Cup.

"Janel McCarville is unquestionably one of the best women's basketball players in the history of Wisconsin,” GLO general manager Brad Fischer said. “Her career as a number one pick and WNBA Champion speaks for itself. I really felt like if we were going to build the best team in the history of Wisconsin, we had to see if Janel was interested in being a part of it.

"I really appreciate Janel working with us to make this possible. She has carved out this time to help grow our game in Wisconsin. We're extremely excited to have her suiting up for the GLO on June 8."

The GLO’s June 8 home game will also mark the season debut for Julie Wojta, who was a second round pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft following an All-America senior campaign at UW-Green Bay. Like McCarville, Wojta also ranks among UW-Green Bay’s all-time top 10 in points, rebounds, assists and steals.