Wausau West Freshman uses tournament as learning experience

Wausau West Freshman Julia Engebretson is learning all she can as a scorekeeper for the U.S. Junior Championship in Stevens Point.

"They help me to learn more about golf as a sport. And when I play for high school it will be interesting to incorporate what I have learned from this," Engebretson said.

Julia took an interest in golf five years ago. Joining the LPGA program at the SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point.

"I started playing five years ago with Sentry. Programs like that was what brought me to sentry and I'm glad that they have this here," Engebretson explained.

The LPGA program is focused on helping other young women like Julia with their golf skills.

"The philosophy behind it is that girls learn and do best in an environment of all girls versus a boys and girls program where the boys make it more intimidating for the girls," Program Adviser Katie Kreuser said.

Between what she is learning from the girls at the tournament and from the program at Sentry, Julia is hoping that she can take those skills with her to the upcoming golf season at Wausau West.

I'm really excited for golf in high school because it's a fun sport, it's a learning sport, and it teaches you life lessons," Engebretson added.

