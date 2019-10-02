Wausau Hockey tournament to looks to raise money for community

The second annual Wausau Draft Classes Hockey tournament is set to begin on Saturday October 5 and run until October 6. There will be a player draft on Friday October 4 to set the teams for the event.

All of the money that is made will go to the WarJacks community hockey team in Marathon County.

The event will also have a “Cancer Sucks” game where all of the donations for that game will go to helping support a local hockey family whose child is currently battling cancer.

More information can be found here

