Vanden Elzen steps down as Newman girls basketball head coach

Jason Vanden Elzen, who led the Newman Lady Cardinals basketball team to state tournament appearances each of the last two seasons, announced today that he is stepping down as the team's head coach.

Vanden Elzen, cited spending more time with his family as the reason for his resignation. He will still work at Newman Catholic.

Vanden Elzen achieved massive success in his four seasons at the helm of the Lady Cardinals. He led the team to a 75-31 record in his four seasons and the state semi-final game in each of the past two seasons. He was also named the Marawood South conference coach of the year in 2017 and 2019.

Newman Catholic athletic director Paul Michlig says the school will begin the search for a new girls basketball coach immediately.