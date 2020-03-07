UWSP hockey's starts fast, sees unbeaten streak snapped in WIAC title game

The No. 7 UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team (18-7-3) saw its 15-game unbeaten streak end as No. 4 UW-Eau Claire (22-4-2) scored four unanswered goals in a 4-2 victory in the WIAC Commissioner's Cup Championship Game on Saturday.

Steven Quagliata (Bartlett, Ill./) put the Pointers in front just 3:45 into the game. His 11th of the season was assisted by Brennen Miller (Keller, Texas/) and Austin Kelly (Toledo, Ohio/).

Miller doubled the UWSP lead at the 11:04 mark of the first with Kelly notching his second assist of the game.

Late in the first, UWEC got on the board to cut UWSP's lead in half. The Blugolds seized momentum with three goals in the second period for the 4-2 lead heading to the third.

In the third period, UWEC was able to withstand the Pointers offensive pressure despite UWSP outshooting the Blugolds, 10-6. UWSP was unable to break through with the extra attacker for the final 2:40 of the game.

Eli Billing (Windsor, Ont./) made 22 saves for the Pointers. UWEC goaltender Zach Dyment had 23 saves.

Quagliata's goal tied him for the program record for goals in a season by defenseman (11) set in 1998-99 by Kevin Fricke.