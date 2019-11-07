UWSP soccer's hopes dashed in penalties in WIAC semis

The UW-Stevens Point women's soccer team (11-4-3) saw its run in the WIAC Tournament (presented by Culver's) come to an end after visiting UW-La Crosse (12-6-3) advanced in penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw.

Frigid conditions greeted both teams at Goerke Park with little relief from a sunny sky. The Pointers controlled much of the play in the first half with a 15-0 shot advantage, but the match remained scoreless at the break.

In the 72nd minute, UWSP earned consecutive corners resulting in a mad scramble in the box. Senior Maddy Hardyman (Red Wing, Minn./Red Wing) nudged the ball into the net on the second corner for a 1-0 lead. Freshman Kati Frierdich (Neenah, Wis./Winneconne) served the ball in and was credited with an assist.

The Pointers' advantage lasted until the 77th minute when a free kick was served across the goal mouth and tapped into the back post for the equalizer.

In overtime, UWSP's Bridget Kauzlauric registered the lone shot on goal in the 109th minute, but neither team could find a game-winner.

In penalties, UWSP goalkeeper Lexi Pawlowski (Mundelein, Ill./Mundelein) stopped the first shot attempt by UWL, however, two consecutive misses and a UWL save put the Pointers at the brink of elimination. The Eagles converted three-straight following Pawlowski's initial save to advance, 3-0.