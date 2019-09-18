UWSP releases 2019-20 men's basketball schedule

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball schedule for 2019-20 has been finalized by head coach Bob Semling. The team will face six NCAA tournament teams this season, including two games against the reigning national champions, UW-Oshkosh.

UWSP will start their season on November 13 in a match-up versus St. Olaf at home. This is the third year in a row the two teams have played each other in the season opener. Last year, the Pointers beat the Oles, 54-41, in Minnesota.

The Pointers hit the road for two games before Thanksgiving at Edgewood (Nov. 23) and UW-Superior (Nov. 26). UWSP will head to Virginia for the Christopher Newport Invitational to face Wilmington (Nov. 30) and either Christopher Newport or UT-Dallas (Dec. 1).

UWSP returns to Stevens Point for two home games against Hope College (Dec. 7) and Bethel (Dec. 11). The Pointers head to Ripon on December 14. The Pointers will face Augustana for a tough last home game of the semester. Augustana made it to the NCAA quarterfinals last season and ended with a 26-4 record.

The Pointers will close out the calendar year travelling to Texas for the UT-Dallas Invitational. There, the Pointers will face UT-Dallas (Dec. 28) and East Texas Baptist (Dec. 29).

Conference play begins on the road at UW-River Falls on Jan. 4. The Pointers and the Falcons met twice last season with the Pointers winning both games. UWSP will then face UW-Whitewater at home for the first home game of the semester on Jan. 8.

UWSP will hit the road to play two NCAA tournament teams UW-La Crosse (Jan 11) and UW-Platteville (Jan 15). The Pointers faced the UW-Platteville Pioneers in the WIAC Championship last year.

The Pointers will return home to play UW-Eau Claire (Jan 18) before heading to face last year's national champions, UW-Oshkosh (Jan. 22). Last year, the Pointers beat the Titans in the WIAC Tournament semifinals in Oshkosh.

UWSP ends January with two home games versus UW-Stout (Jan. 25) and UW-River Falls (Jan. 29). February starts with two away games at UW-Whitewater (Feb. 5) and UW-Eau Claire (Feb 8). The season ends with three home games against UW-Oshkosh (Feb. 12), UW-La Crosse (Feb. 15), and UW-Platteville (Feb. 22) with a road game versus UW-Stout on Feb. 19.

Senior Ethan Bublitz (Jackson, Wis./Kettle Moraine Lutheran), will be back in 2019-20. Last season, he was named to the All-WIAC first team for the second time in his career and averaged 12.5 points per game. UWSP will have four other seniors - Blake Ehrke (Deerfield, Wis./Deerfield), Aaron Knez (Chippewa Falls, Wis./Chippewa Falls), Matt Koerner (West Bend, Wis./West) and Brandon Spray (Prairie Du Sac, Wis./Sauk Prairie) - that have played meaningful minutes and will have the opportunity to shine this year.

UWSP went 18-9 last season, making it to the WIAC Championship game for the second-straight year. The Pointers led the WIAC in best free throw percentage of .779 last season

FULL SCHEDULE:

Nov. 6: Purple-Gold Game - 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 13: vs. St. Olaf College - 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 23: @ Edgewood College - 2:00 p.m.

Nov. 26: @ UW-Superior - 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 30: vs. Wilmington College (Newport News, Va.) - 1:00 p.m.

Dec. 1: vs. Christopher Newport or UT Dallas (Newport News, Va.) - TBD

Dec. 7: vs. Hope College - 3:00 p.m.

Dec. 11: vs. Bethel University - 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 14: @ Ripon College - 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. Augustana College - 3:00 p.m.

Dec. 28: vs. UT Dallas (Richardson, Texas) - 4:00 p.m.

Dec. 29: vs. East Texas Baptist (Richardson, Texas) - 4:00 p.m.

Jan. 4: @ UW-River Falls - 5:00 p.m.

Jan. 8: vs. UW-Whitewater - 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 11: @ UW-La Crosse - 5:00 p.m.

Jan. 15: @ UW-Platteville - 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 18: vs. UW-Eau Claire - 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 22: @ UW-Oshkosh - 7:00 p.m.

Jan 25: vs. UW-Stout - 7:00 p.m.

Jan 29: vs. UW-River Falls - 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 5: @ UW-Whitewater - 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 8: @ UW-Eau Claire - 5:00 p.m.

Feb. 12: vs. UW-Oshkosh - 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 15: vs. UW-La Crosse - 3:00 p.m.

Feb. 19: @ UW-Stout - 7:00 p.m.

Feb. 22: vs. UW-Platteville - 7:00 p.m.