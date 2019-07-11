UWSP men's basketball earns NABC Team Academic Excellence Award

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team earned National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Team Academic Excellence Award for the sixth-consecutive year. The award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by a team with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2018-19 season.

In order to earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men's student-athletes who competed during the 2017-18 season.

On the court last season, the Pointers were 18-9 and reached the WIAC Championship game. Ethan Bublitz (Jackson, Wis./Kettle Moraine Lutheran), Nate Dodge (East Troy, Wis./East Troy), Drew Fredrickson (Mount Horeb, Wis./Mount Horeb) and Canon O'Heron (Bangor, Wis./Bangor) each picked up all-conference laurels. Brett Tauber (Madison, Wis./Memorial) was a repeat WIAC All-Defensive team member and the Max Sparger Scholar Athlete.