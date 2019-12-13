UWSP hockey hands Blugolds first defeat

Senior Logan Fredericks (Millstone Township, N.J./) netted the game-winner in the third period as the UW-Stevens Point men's hockey team (6-6-1, 2-2-1) hand No. 1 UW-Eau Claire (10-1-1, 4-1-0) its first loss of the year, 4-2, on Friday.

The Blugolds took a lead into the first intermission after scoring the lone goal of the first at the 16:51 mark.

In the opening minute of the second period, Luke McElhenie (Sauk City, Wis./) knotted the game at 1-1 with his team-leading ninth goal of the season. Carter Roo (Champlin, Minn./) and Drew McLean (Waterford, Mich./) picked up assists on the power-play goal.

Late in the second, UWEC again took a one-goal lead. Austin Kelly (Toledo, Ohio/) made the deficit disappear just 50 seconds later with an unassisted tally at 17:13.

Fredericks broke the 2-2 tie at the 13:45 mark of the third period, the eventual game-winner. Brandon McReynolds (North Vancouver, B.C./) and Wesley Ashley (Pittsburgh, Pa./) were credited with assists on the play.

Just over a minute later, Zach Zech (South Lyon, Mich./) padded the lead with a power-play goal to make it 4-2. Roo added his second assist of the night and Steven Quagliata (Bartlett, Ill./) provided a helper.

Eli Billing (Windsor, Ont./) made 14 saves to earn the victory. UWEC goaltender Zach Dyment had 19 saves.

The Pointers and Blugolds face off again on Saturday (Dec. 14) in Eau Claire. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.