The Newman Cardinal camaraderie

"The transition itself wasn't necessarily that hard because we're still playing with the same girls, and we're still playing with the same team," said Newman senior guard Julia Seidel.

Nothing sticks out more about the Newman Cardinals than their camaraderie. Nine of the 10 girls on the Cardinals' roster returned from last year's state tournament team.

"Our culture is just like a family," said Newman senior guard Lauren Shields.

The team's attitude all starts with the six seniors on the roster.

"If you watch us on the court, we're always celebrating for each other and just having fun," said Shields. "I think that is totally the same off the court."

"We're always together at team meals," said Seidel. "We're always in the gym every night. We're hanging out outside of school and outside of basketball together. We're all just a tight knit group of girls that want to be together and want to see each other succeed."

They haven't just succeeded. They've excelled. A 17-3 record proves that, but a conference title isn't where this story ends. It's just the beginning.

"He just pretty much said 'We've earned this, and this is just one step in our journey. Celebrate it. Take it all in. We'll get back to work for our run to come,'" said Shields.