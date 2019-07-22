The Daniels Family Host 'Back to School Bash' for Local Kids

Green Bay Packer Mike Daniels and his wife Heaven Daniels hosted the first annual 'Daniels Back to School Bash' for 150 local kids at the Spring Lake Church in Downtown Green Bay.

Kids received backpacks filled with essential school supplies for the new year. The celebration included music, dancing, free haircuts and lunch.

The Daniels family giving back before the start of a new Packers season for the Defensive Tackle.

"Every year going into camp it's a different kind of excitement because every year is different and obviously we know that we have a different kind of excitement because we have a whole new coaching staff," Daniels said. "We'll see how everything goes along, but everybody has had a lot of positive energy and I like the direction that everything is going."