NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a memo to NFL teams that club facilities will remain closed indefinitely, and the 2020 NFL Draft will be "fully virtual".

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero released a copy of the NFL's memo:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell just informed clubs in a memo that club facilities will remain closed indefinitely and the league will conduct a “fully virtual” draft, with club personnel separately located in their homes. pic.twitter.com/28t2kNnLAI — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 6, 2020

Team personnel will be in their homes during the draft.

The event was originally supposed to take place in Las Vegas from April 23-25, but it has now changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Clubs have been advised to prepare to conduct the 2020 Draft entirely outside of their facilities and in a fully virtual format, with club personnel in separate locations and able to communicate with one another and Draft headquarters by phone or internet," Goodell in the release. "We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the Competition Committee and CEC, and this will confirm that Clubs iwll conduct their Draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes."