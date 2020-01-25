TIGERS WRESTLING HAS EYES ON MADISON

Stratford's Max Schwabe and Trevor Dennee know what it's like to be the best wrestler in the state. So when they reached the 150 individual win mark this season, they had their eyes on something better.

"I didn't really think about it at all," Schwabe said.

Both know that even though wins might be impressive on a stat sheet they don't mean much anywhere else.

"You could have 150 wins but not wrestle anybody good or not make it far in state," Dennee added.

Despite arguably having one of the best coaches in the state in Joe Schwabe, the team depends on each other for motivation.

"All of us are pretty self motivated and pretty team motivated. We just have to keep doing what we do best, focus on the little things. Not only the end of the season goals but what I can do each day to get there what can I do each week to get there," Max Schwabe explained.

Even the younger wrestlers on the team have Madison sized expectations.

"Kids are coming and they've seen how many years we've made it down to state. A lot of kids want to be a part of the team they want to be on a winning team and I guess you can't compare anything to going to Madison and wrestling in the barn," Dennee said.

As the end of the season approaches, all of the Tigers agree that a team win at state means more than any single award.

"I think that's one of our big focuses this yer and that's why I think we're so dominant is a lot of us don't really care. We'd way rather win team state than individual state and that's what our goals are, it's always team centered even though it's an individual sport. So we're all going to go out there and rely on instincts and do what's best for the team," Max Schwabe explained

"I'd much rather do that than win an idividual state championship," Dennee added.

