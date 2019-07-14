Sweep of Mallards Propels Rafters into All-Star Break

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (8-4) head into the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Break on a winning note after securing a sweep of the Madison Mallards (6-6) with a 9-5 win Sunday night.

The Rafters posted six runs in the first inning, scoring first for the 35thtime this season. Madison answered with a run in the bottom of the opening frame. In the second, both teams posted one run and the Rafters took a 7-2 lead into the third.

In both the fifth and sixth innings, Rapids and Madison each put up one run and the Rafters led 9-4. Nathan Hemmerling earned the win with five innings of work and Hayen Petrovick and Dylan Mulvihill each pitched one inning. Brayden Bonner closed out the game to give the Rafters a 9-5 win.

Wisconsin Rapids now sits in second place in the Great Lakes West division, one game behind the Green Bay Booyah and two games ahead of the Mallards. The Rafters now start a three-game break for the all-star game on Tuesday.

The Rafters have four players representing the Cranberry and Gold at the Northwoods League All-Star Game in Waterloo, Iowa. Outfielder Richie Schiekofer and catcher Jake Dunham, along with pitchers Neil Abbatiello and Matt Osterberg were selected.