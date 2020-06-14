Stratford's Kraus discusses return to track

Part of NASCAR'S precautions against COVID 19 include no practice or qualifying, one would think that would hurt a rookie like Derek Kraus, but he enjoys it.

"It's definitely interesting with how it's been going with the one day shows and everything,” said Kraus. “I like it, like I said, it's fun. You get to the racetrack and you fly home that same night."

The Truck Series has raced three times since NASCAR'S return, on three tracks Kraus had never raced on before, and he's finished 16th or better in all of them.

"I'd say our races have been going pretty good so far, we haven't torn up anything."

The best of those runs came last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Kraus finished an impressive 7th on one of NASCAR'S most challenging tracks.

"Atlanta was really fun, it (the track) was wore out,” Kraus said. “The drivers take control of the racecar; the air isn't as a big deal as much as at Homestead or at Charlotte."

Kraus ran in the top ten for much of Saturday's race at Homestead-Miami before his truck fell off the jack on a late pit stop. He went a lap down, got it back, and then looked poised for another top ten, before eventually finishing 15th.

"There was a yellow with seven to go, on the restart I had the bottom rolling really well,” Kraus said. “I got to like 8th or 9th or so I think it was, and then I just got trapped on the bottom and got freight-trained really."

The Truck Series has run five races this season. Three have been won by either two-time Cup series champion Kyle Busch, or Chase Elliott, arguably the brightest young talent in the Cup series. Kraus loves competing with them.

"It's fun, last night I got to race against Chase a lot,” Kraus said. “Just watching, driving behind him you can learn a lot just from racing against them.”

“They're really good at what they do, and you can definitely see why they race on Sunday every single weekend."

With seven races left in the regular season, the Stratford wheelman sits 11th in the standings, one point behind the final playoff spot.

"I mean I'm definitely thinking about it, I mean everyone is thinking about it."

Kraus will be back in central Wisconsin this week, he'll race a late model at State Park Speedway on Thursday.