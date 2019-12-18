Stratford's Barten, Kilty sign letters of intent

The Stratford Tigers are officially sending two players to Division I schools for football.

One will now call Camp Randall home, that of course is offensive lineman Ben Barten. He gets to fulfill every Wisconsin football player's dream of wearing Badger red and white.

"I mean it sealed the deal now, like everything's set up,” Barten said. “After being offered I waited like a month and a half, I’m like 'ok this is my plan, I want to go to Wisconsin.' and I just think they've presented me with the best opportunity for my future, especially with their education program, with how good that is."

Also in the trenches, Easton Kilty put pen to paper to play at North Dakota State next year.

"It's just nice to have it official,” said Kilty. “I guess being able to be a part of a football program that you can see it's turning in a different direction and everything's improving. I just love the campus and want to be a part of it."

Barten and Kilty grew up playing together, and constantly pushed one another to improve. To sign their letters of intent next to each other was special for both of them.

“Going to practice with him every single day, he’s just been my biggest competitor this whole year,” Barten said. “He’s led me through everything, every day at practice we get to go against each other. I just want to say thank you to Easton for everything.”

“It means a lot, just knowing Ben my whole life and being able to finish off my high school football career with him next to me,” Kilty said. “Being able to part our ways, but we’re still going to be best friends even if we’re on different teams.”