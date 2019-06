After picking up their first state baseball tournament win Wednesday, the Stratford Tigers completed their dream season, defeating Markesan to win the D3 state championship 9-4.

Both Straford and Markesan had never made a state championship appearance in baseball.

Markesan took a 3-2 lead into the 6th inning, but a 6 run 7th helped put the Tigers into the lead, a lead they wouldn't let go of on the way to their state title.