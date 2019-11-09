Stratford native Derek Kraus wins 2019 K&N Pro Series West championship

Derek Kraus can now call himself a NASCAR champion.

The Stratford native clinched the 2019 K&N Pros Series West championship at the series' season finale today at ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Arizona.

After the race, Kraus had this to say about his championship-winning performance.

"We had a really good season this year," said Kraus. "If we had a bad night, we were able to capitalize on it and do as much as we could to make the bad night as good as we could."

Kraus had seven wins this season in the K&N Series.

