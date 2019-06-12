Stratford advances to state title game with 7-5 win

The Stratford baseball team is headed to the division three state championship game after beating Boyceville 7-5 in the semifinal Wednesday.

"It's amazing. These kids have battled all year long," said Marshall Lehman, Stratford head coach. "They have been caught in a lot of situations, and they've gotten out of all of them. That's a test to a championship team, so we're excited to see what tomorrow brings."

The Tigers struck first when Dawson Moen drove in a run early in the game to make it 1-0. Riley Bauman then followed with an RBI single of his own to make it 2-0.

Boyceville tied the game at 4 before Bauman came up with another clutch run scoring hit to give Stratford a 5-4 lead. Mav Liccardi tacked on an insurance run to give the Tigers a two run lead.

"Well, we've been in this situation a lot," said Licciardi. "We had two close sectional games. We really just stay relaxed, stay calm, keep our bats going, and we just stay right in it."

The win is the first for Stratford in the state tournament. They'll face the winner of Markesan and Ozaukee on Friday.

In Division 4, defending champion Athens fell to Webster 4-3. In Division 2, Antigo's game has been delayed until 10 p.m. on Wednesday night due to rain.