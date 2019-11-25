Spiders bite Badgers in Legends Classic

Blake Francis scored a game-high 19 points to lead Richmond to a 62-52 win over Wisconsin in the first game of the Roman Legends Classic Monday night at the Barclays Center.

Grant Golden added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Richmond (5-0), and Nathan Cayo had 10.

The loss snapped Wisconsin's (4-2) four-game winning streak. Nate Reuvers led the Badgers with 17 points, and Kobe King finished with 10.

The second all-time meeting between the Big 10 and A-10 programs would not have been out of place at any of New York City's playgrounds, as both teams played unyielding defense. Wisconsin held Richmond to 35.3% shooting from 3 (6 for 17), while the Spiders limited the Badgers to 34% shooting from the field (17 for 50).

After Brad Davidson drilled a 3 to tie the game 50-all with 4:44 left, Richmond scored 10 of the next 12 points points to open a 60-52 advantage. Souleymane Koureissi's tip-in of a Gilyard missed layup capped the run.

Gilyard knocked down two free throws with a minute left to end the scoring.

Despite Tyler Wahl drilling a running one-hander before the halftime buzzer sounded, the Badgers went into the break trailing the Spiders 31-29.

