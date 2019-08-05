Scuffle ensures after hit during Texans Packers joint practice

The Packers and Texans got into a bit of a skirmish during the joint practice on Monday. It happened just past halfway when rookie tight end Jace Sternberger was lit up by Texans safety Lonnie Johnson while trying to haul in a catch.

"I mean that's unnecessary, we're in practice. We got plenty of time for that, you can do it in the games and you'll get fined. Be a coward and you do stuff like that in practice it's not a good look. We take care of each other over here. I don't know how they practice, I don't know what they do over there, but there's consequences for stuff like that,” Packers receiver Davante Adams said.

Sternberger walked off under his own power, and downplayed the incident afterwards.

"Yeah the hit was unfortunate, but we wish we could hit like that in practice. Football's fun, that's what happens. I mean it really wasn't a big deal, like football's football,” Sternberger added.

The hit drew a flag, but what put the incident over the top was Johnson standing over Sternberger and flexing after he delivered the boom.

"Its football, we're playing a contact sport, there's going to be bang-bang plays, I get that, I'm not out here pointing fingers. It's just the extracurriculars that I don't appreciate," Packers teammate Lucas Patrick explained.

The team immediately came to Sternberger's defense, something that didn't go unnoticed by the rookie tight end.

"You know when one of our guys goes down, it could've been me, it could've been anybody, you have to respond like they're family. That's what they showed, it was cool to see that," Sternberger said.

As for what to expect when these two teams take the field tomorrow, the message throughout the Packers locker room: Keep your head on a swivel, but they don't expect any carry over into Tuesday's practice or the preseason opener Thursday.

