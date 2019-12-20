Schooley signs to play at Northern Illinois

Wisconsin Rapids senior Matthew Schooley is taking his talents to Northern Illinois.

The NewsChannel 7 All-Star helped his offense rack up 2,715 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He was named VFA-West offensive lineman of the year.

The Salukis offered Schooley a preferred walk-on spot.

The offensive lineman is hoping to prove his worth in the prairie state.

"It just gives me a goal," said Schooley. "Something to work to, and something to wake up in the morning to get better today, so I can get a scholarship. Keep going on. I mean it's just a big goal and something to work toward I think. I went up there, and I watched the coaching staff, and just the way they interacted with their kids, and just the sheer atmosphere out there. I mean it was a big win for them, and they came in the locker room, and they were hooting and hollering and going crazy, and I'm like 'This is awesome. I want to be a part of that.'"