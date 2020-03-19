REPORT: Saints pick up Ryan Ramczyk's fifth-year option

NEW ORLEANS (WSAW) -- According to ESPN's Field Yates, Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk will being staying in New Orleans through the 2021 NFL season.

The former UWSP Pointer and Wisconsin Badger was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Ramczyk went the whole NFL regular season without giving up a sack last year. The tremendous season earned Ramczyk First Team All-Pro.

In 2018, Ramczyk was named Second Team All-Pro.

 