Kraus, Retzlaff appear at SK Speedway's "NASCAR Night"

SK Speedway in Unity hosted a "NASCAR Night" on Friday. Stratford native Derek Kraus, points leader in both the NASCAR K&N East and West Series, made an appearance. Also showing face was 16-year old Rhinelander native Parker Retzlaff, who scored a top-ten in his K&N East debut in Memphis last month.

Kraus last raced in the West Series at Douglas County Speedway in Roseburg, Oregon two weekends ago. In the most dominant performance of his career, Kraus started on the pole and led all 150 laps of the race.

"That was definitely one of (the fastest cars he's driven) them," Kraus said. "We had a really good car at Roseburg... it was a really fun race, and hopefully we can do that again sometime this year."

Retzlaff started ninth and finished tenth in his K&N East debut at Memphis. The high school junior will next race in the series at Gateway Motorsports Park in Illinois in August.

"I don't really know what we were expecting," Retzlaff said. "We wanted to get a top-ten with a clean car and that's what we got. We're just going to keep trying, and try to get better."