Reports: Packers sign Crosby to three-year extension

Mason Crosby will continue kicking for the only team he's only known for the foreseeable future. Multiple reports say the Packers and Crosby have come to terms on a three-year contract extension.

Crosby enjoyed a bounce-back 2019 campaign after struggling the year prior. The veteran only missed two field goals and one PAT the entire season.

Entering his 14th season in the NFL, Crosby is the Packers' all-time leader in field goals made (329), which is 103 more than second place Ryan Longwell.