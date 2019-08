According to reports from Adam Schefter and Rob Demovsky, the Packers have reportedly cut third-year quarterback DeShone Kizer, which clears the way for Tim Boyle to become Aaron Rodgers' backup.

Kizer showed flashes in the preseason of the potential that made him a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2017, but was inconsistent overall. Meanwhile, Boyle led the NFL with six passing touchdowns during the preseason.