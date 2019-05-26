Reports: Hauser brothers won't be heading to Wisconsin, plan to split up

Multiple reports say SPASH grads and fromer Marquette basketball players Sam and Joey Hauser will be splitting up and attending different schools, with neither player planning to head to Wisconsin.

According to Robert Zizzo of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, both brothers have turned down the Badgers, with Sam intending to attend Virginia while Joey goes to Michigan State.

Neither brother has announced an official decision as of yet.

Both Sam and Joey will have to sit out the 2019-20 season. Sam will have one year of eligibility remaining. Joey will have two.

Sam appeared in 101 games at Marquette, including 97 starts. He earned second-team All-Big East honors as a junior in 2018-19 after averaging 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds.

Joey averaged 29.2 minutes and 9.7 points last season, shooting 42.3% from 3-point range as a freshman.