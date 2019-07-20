Reports: Bucks sign sharpshooter Korver to one-year deal

The Bucks have signed guard Kyle Korver to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. Korver is a 16-year NBA veteran who has made the fourth most three-point shots (2,351) in league history.

Korver was traded twice in two days earlier in the month. The Utah Jazz traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies, who then traded him to the Phoenix Suns. The Suns, in a rebuild, then bought out Korver's contract, clearing the way for him to sign with a contender.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was Korver's head coach during his time with the Atlanta Hawks from 2013-17. Korver made his only All-Star appearance during the 2014-15 season, and his relationship with Budenholzer was reportedly a factor in him choosing to sign with Milwaukee.

Reports also indicate the Bucks have signed point guard Frank Mason III to a two-way deal. Mason III was waived by the Kings recently after spending the first two seasons of his career in Sacramento. Mason III was a second-round pick out of Kansas in 2018.