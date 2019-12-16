Reports: Brewers sign Avisaíl García to two-year deal

The Brewers have reportedly come to terms with outfielder Avisaíl García on a two-year, $20 million deal. The deal has been reported by Fox Sports and MLB Network.

García, an eight-year veteran, spent 2019 with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he hit 20 home runs and helped Tampa Bay earn a wild card spot in the American League.

He spent the previous six seasons with the Chicago White Sox, making an All-Star team in 2017.

Garcia can play all three outfield positions, and his acquisition would seem to indicate Ryan Braun will spend more time at first base moving forward.