Report: Bucks sign Marquette alum Wesley Matthews to deal

After re-signing Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, and George Hill on day one of free agency, the Bucks have made their first outside addition from the open market. ESPN reports the team has agreed to a deal with Marquette alum Wesley Matthews on a contract for the veteran's minimum.

Matthews, who also played high school basketball in Madison, will join his sixth NBA team. The ten-year vet started last season with the Dallas Mavericks, before being traded and bought out by the New York Knicks, ultimately ending up with the Indiana Pacers for the final 23 games of the regular season and their playoff series loss to the Boston Celtics.

He averages just under 14 points per game for his career while providing shooting and defense on the perimeter. Matthews will likely be a candidate for a starting lineup role, along with Hill.