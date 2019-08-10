Report: Packers believe Burks has torn pectoral muscle

After leaving Thursday's preseason opener early, the Packers believe linebacker Oren Burks has a torn pectoral muscle, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. A timetable for his return is unknown at this point.

The 2018 second-round pick left the game against the Texans in the first quarter after trying to make a tackle on Houston quarterback Joe Webb. Burks was see with ice around his shoulder on the sideline and did not return.

The Vanderbilt product was expected to be a starter in Green Bay's base defense to start the season. He play in 14 games last year, starting in four of them.

