Remi Geiger continues family legacy at Loyal

If there's one thing that Remi Geiger knows how to do, it's getting people on the edge of their seat.

"It's pretty intense and fun to watch her go through it," says Remi's brother Riley who graduated from Loyal in 2017.

Remi has come a long way since her ninth grade season.

"It was very stressful in the beginning. But after a while I got into a starting position and it's all history from there," Geiger added.

Through her history on the Greyhounds basketball team, Remi went on to score 1,000 career points. Which is something that her brother and her mother did during their careers on the Loyal basketball team.

"It's pretty cool to think that only 10 people in Loyal history did it and three are from our family," Riley explained.

Along with scoring points, the Geigers also excel in humility.

"I would like to say that I play a lot like Remi but no she's out of my league,"" Remi's mother Keli Geiger said.

Even though Riley and Keli's careers on the team are behind them, they enjoy watching Remi more they enjoy playing.

"It's so much more fun as a mom than a player I would think," Keli explained.

"I think I get more intense for her games than I ever did mine," Riley added.

In her final year with the Greyhounds Geiger looked to lead the pack.

"Probably her best quality is that she's a great leader. She leads the team very well as a point guard," Riley said.

The biggest message to his team next season? Win means more than personal accomplishment.

"I've always wanted a thousand point but if it didn't happen then it didn't happen. As long as we keep winning as a team the personal achievements don't matter as much," Remi Geiger explained.