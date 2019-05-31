Records broken, titles won at day one of the state track and field meet

Four area athletes came away with state titles following the first day of competition at the WIAA state track and field meet.

SPASH freshman Roisin Willis dominated the D1 girls 800 meter run, finishing the race in 2:05, beating the state record by more than three seconds.

"When I crossed the finish line. I heard some 'ooohs' like that. You know, I don't know," Willis said. "I've had some OK, some good, races in the past, so I was thinking if I could run a time similar to that, then maybe people would be in awe. I don't know, but I don't know. I'm just excited to run against an exciting crowd like this."

D.C. Everest's Danni Langseth used her final throw to win a state title. Her final throw of 45 feet, 6.25 inches helped her set a personal best.

"Me and my mom had this joke where she said, she's like 'You know, I just never thought you would hit 40 in shot put.' When I hit my PR of 43 this year, she went crazy, and so when she came over to me after I hit that PR and was like 'Oh my god. I was like and you never thought I'd hit 40," Langseth said.

Rosholt senior Adam Rzentkowski has made the most of his final high school meet, winning the D3 boys 3200 meter run with a time of 9:37.

"There really wasn't no gameplan," Rzentkowski said. "It was just go out and run today. It's not the easiest conditions to run in, but you gotta make the first half feel comfortable and just go with it. I wasn't going for a fast time today. I was just in it to race. That was kind of my go to plan I guess."

Marathon's Leah Zemke came out on top in the girls discus, throwing a personal best 122 feet, 2 inches.

"It feels amazing. I'm so glad that I did come out on top, and if I wouldn't have, well I was just hoping to make podium, and being on top of the podium makes up for everything," Zemke said.

It was a bitter end to a tremendous high school career for Wausau West standout Brooke Jaworski. Her coach told NewsChannel 7 the Texas signee is done at the state meet after pulling up with injury during her 100 meter hurdles race.