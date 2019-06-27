Ramczyk sees life come full circle at inaugural youth football camp

New Orleans Saints offensive lineman and Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk has been around some bright coaches throughout his career, but during his inaugural lineman camp today, he was put into an unfamiliar position: He was doing the coaching.

"It's a totally different experience,” said Ramczyk. “I've never, I guess been in this kind of a coaching setting before, but it's fun and I'm enjoying it. It's fun to get to work with these kids and share my knowledge with them."

Some of that knowledge that has led Ramczyk to NFL stardom was passed down to him by SPASH head coach Pete McAdams, who had the surreal chance to teach alongside what was once his star pupil in his hometown.

"To have him come back is exciting,” McAdams said. “I think it speaks volumes for what this community means to him."

The first session of the camp was for elementary and middle school players. It's safe to say Ramczyk left an impression on them.

"That was pretty awesome, I liked it a lot,” said Charlie, a seventh grade youth camper. ‘It's good to see someone who succeeded from our town.

"It felt nice when he complemented people on the stance,” said Parker, also a seventh grade youth camper. “It was nice having him there to help me because I had a lot of issues, I feel like I'm a better player leaving this camp."

The camp was moved to Goerke Field last minute. The field where Ramczyk fell in love with the game, now allowing him to pass that love on to the next generation.

"You know there were a lot of memories when I saw the field again and got on the field again,” said Ramczyk. "SPASH games, Pointer games, there's a lot of memories there. For me to go out there and coach these kids on the field where I grew up is something special.”