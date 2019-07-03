Rafters start second half with bang, defeat Woodchucks

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (1-0) got off on the right foot in the second half of their 10thAnniversary Season by shutting out the Wisconsin Woodchucks (0-1) 7-0 Wednesday night.

The Rafters rode a stellar performance by starting pitcher Nate Barnes in his return to Wisconsin Rapids. The lefty pitched eight shutout innings, allowing just three hits and striking out five batters. Jake Dunham had four RBIs in the win.

The Rafters struck first in the bottom of the opening frame with an RBI single by Dunham. The team doubled its lead in the third when Dunham hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. Dunham went back to work in the seventh inning with a two-RBI double as the Rafters extended their lead to 6-0 in the inning.

Wisconsin Rapids added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth and Winston Allen came in to pitch the ninth inning and complete the shutout win. Starter Emmanuel Corporan is credited with the loss for the Woodchucks.

Wisconsin Rapids closes out the homestand on Thursday for July 4that Historic Witter Field. Fans who bring a non-perishable food item get 2-for-1 tickets.