Rafters Top Woodchucks in Wisconsin Rapids

he Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-0) had to come back twice in a 14-7 win over the Wisconsin Woodchucks (0-2) before the game was called in the ninth inning due to rain.

The Rafters struck first with an RBI groundout by Roman Trujillo in the third inning. The Woodchucks put up a three-spot one inning later to take the lead. Wisconsin extended its lead in the seventh with a two-RBI double.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Trujillo, Josh Nicoloff and Jake Dunham had RBIs in a four-run frame to tie the game. The Woodchucks retook the lead in the eighth on an RBI single and held a 7-5 advantage heading to the bottom of the eighth.

Trujillo pulled the Rafters within one with a single in the eighth and Nicoloff gave Rapids the lead with a two-RBI double. Peter Matt doubled later in the inning to add to the Rafters lead and Edarian Williams hit a three-run homer to left field to put an exclamation point on a nine-run inning that put the Rafters up 14-7.

Rain forced the game to be delayed and ultimately called in the ninth inning, giving the Rafters the 14-7 victory. Wisconsin Rapids improves to 2-0 in the second half and extends its winning streak to eight.

Wisconsin Rapids starting pitcher Zack Hunsicker struck out three batters in four innings of work and Cal Djuraskovic pitched three innings in relief. Brayden Bonner took over for Brady Stover and closed out the eighth inning to earn the win for the Rafters. Lenny Gwizalda gets the loss in relief for Wisconsin.