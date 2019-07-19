Rafters Rally Falls Short in Five-Inning Game

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (9-5) rallied in the bottom of the fifth, but could not complete the comeback before the 3-2 game was called due to rain against the Kenosha Kingfish (5-10).

Kenosha struck first with a two-run home run by the second batter of the game. They added to their lead with a solo shot one inning later. With Wisconsin Rapids trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Rafters scrambled to put runs on the board before the storm rolled in.

Jaylen Guy and Davion Downey both had RBI singles in the fifth and the game was called at the end of the inning. Kenosha’s Caleb Larson gets the win and Rapids’ Jack Sinclair is credited with the loss. Both teams were still utilizing their starting pitchers when the game was called.